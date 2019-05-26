Mayor Lenny Curry announced a new initiative to combat crime in Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

The initiative outlined current and future plans to help solve crimes in real time.

One of those tools is the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) which just opened in the downtown area. The CGIC is an interagency collaboration that uses multiple resources to solve gun crimes.

Curry also mentioned implementing the Cure Violence program.

Cure Violence is a Chicago-based crime-fighting program that claims its model of "treating violent crime like a disease" will reduce shootings and murders in Jacksonville.

The program trains local leaders to intervene with people at risk of committing a violent crime. The program also counsels victims and their families to prevent retaliation killings, according to program leaders.

Below is the full message from Curry.

