Police: Jacksonville man arrested for threatening mass shooting after trouble with Cash App

The police report is heavily redacted, but says law enforcement was alerted after the suspect had an exchange on Cash App.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police report on the arrest of Christopher Ciccone, who was arrested Monday on charges of "sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting," says he was chatting with Cash App support before law enforcement was called.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Ciccone was accused of threatening violence toward local schools, children and himself.

Police say he was claiming to own various fully automatic weapons with large capacity magazines.

The police report says Ciccone was attempting to obtain a Cash App debit card and was having problems, and used the chat feature to contact Cash App support.

Using the chat feature, an exchange was had with support that triggered a law enforcement response. What exactly was said during the conversation is largely redacted.

It appears the content of those chats is somehow to Ciccone's arrest. The report says the chats will be subpoenaed in relation to the case.

Police went to the apartment listened for Ciccone, but they found out he no longer lives there, according to the report.