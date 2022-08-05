x
Crime

Maryland man wanted for alleged rape arrested in Flagler County

He was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and is being held on no bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.
Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to a rape case has been arrested in Flagler County Thursday. 

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies assisted the United States Marshals Office in the capture of Shawn Patrick Scott during a high-risk traffic stop on State Road 100 near I-95.

FCSO says it was discovered that Scott was hiding at a home in the Seminole Woods area.

Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
“This guy thought he could escape serious sex-related charges by coming to Flagler County,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “He’s now discovered that was a very bad idea. | commend our deputies for working alongside our federal partners to put handcuffs on this dirtbag.”

Scott is currently facing four charges stemming from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree rape and a third-degree sex offense. 

Flagler deputies say Scott has no prior criminal history in Flagler County. He was arrested for being a fugitive from justice and is being held on no bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility as he awaits extradition.

