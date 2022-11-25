Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him

MCSO says Scott Whitley was refusing to cooperate with a routine cell inspection and also refused to cooperate with deputies’ efforts to place him in handcuffs

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.

MCSO says Whitley was refusing to cooperate with a routine cell inspection and also refused to cooperate with deputies’ efforts to place him in handcuffs for the duration of the inspection.

Detention deputies say they deployed pepper foam and their electronic disabling devices to stun Whitley in an effort to gain his compliance, but were unsuccessful. Ultimately, a group of six detention deputies were required to subdue Whitley.

MCSO says after Whitley was brought outside his cell, it was discovered that he did not appear to be breathing.

Detention deputies began life-saving measures as medical staff responded. Whitley was transported quickly to AdventHealth where he was later pronounced dead, deputies say.

Whitley, who was being held on charges of resisting an officer with violence and violation of an injunction for protection, had been recently transferred to the confinement section of the jail due to previous attempts to escape from his cell and housing unit, as well as for engaging in acts of aggression towards detention staff.

At the request of Sheriff Woods, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has responded to the jail and is actively investigating the incident.