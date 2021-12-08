Marion County deputies looking for endangered teenager who may need medication

Deputies say Gabriel has medical conditions that require medication, which he has not taken and does not have with him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 15-year-old boy who was last seen in the Ocala area Tuesday, deputies say.

Deputies say Gabriel Velez was last seen on Dec. 7 around 7 a.m at his home located at 5238 NW 65th Place, in Ocala.

Deputies say Gabriel has medical conditions that require medication, which he has not taken and does not have with him.

He is 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, deputies say. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Due to the fact that he left his medication and other indicators of self-harm, his family and law enforcement are concerned for his safety.