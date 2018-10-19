A Marion County man was arrested after he allegedly left weed brownies unattended and a toddler ate one.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, that a 2-year-old child was unresponsive after consuming a weed brownie that was left unattended 26-year-old Andrew Frazier.

Medics were able to stabilize the child and he was taken to a local hospital. When police interviewed Frazier he said he made marijuana brownies and left them unattended for a minute while he went into the other room and the child ate one. In the kitchen, police found the brownies in a glass pan, a glass jar of marijuana, several marijuana pipes and a marijuana grinder. The total weight of the brownies and marijuana was over 260 grams.

Frazier was charged with child neglect, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug equipment and he was transported to the Marion County jail and given no bond.

