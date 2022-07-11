Woman convicted of defrauding library out of $132,000 ordered to pay it back, help police investigate

Margaret Nooney Smith, 75, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021 and charged with fraud committed during her time as president of The Friends of Jacksonville Public Library.

Margaret Nooney Smith, 75, was sentenced Monday after being convicted of defrauding The Friends of Jacksonville Public Library out of $132,000 in 2021.

Smith was ordered to pay back the full $132,000 in restitution, court documents show.

She also "must work with (the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) and or (The State Attorney's Office) for continued investigation into other individuals."

JSO has not released information about who else might be involved or require investigation.

An arrest warrant states that during Smith's tenure serving as president for the nonprofit, she engaged in "a systematic and ongoing course of conduct to convert funds of the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library, Inc. to her own personal use."

The warrant indicates the cash withdrawals Smith made from the non-profit bank account were large, with some amounts totaling more than $20,000 and sometimes only days apart.