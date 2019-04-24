First Coast News has received the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police report on an undetermined death from Tuesday night.

We have the report, but nearly all of the information is redacted.

We’ve asked for details about the death, but JSO has not released the answers, citing some they can not release because of Marys’s Law.

"It’s still early on in the investigation, but we do not suspect foul play,” said Sergeant Doug Molina.

When asked about the victim's age, Molina responded, "I can’t release that information due to victim law’s.”

As Florida's state legislature nears the end of the legislative session, some groups like the Florida First Amendment Foundation urge the legislature to continue to look at how police agencies are enforcing Marsy's Law.

JSO is not releasing identities. This latest report does not list an age, only saying the victim was under 18. Where police were dispatched is also unknown.

“How are we supposed to take those measures we can to protect ourselves or our loved ones,” said Florida First Amendment Foundation President Barbara Petersen.

Non-profit president Barbara Petersen says some basic information should be made available such as age or nature of the crime, one for safety, and another for police accountability.

“If we’re not getting any crime information from law enforcement other than that there was an undetermined death from someone, somewhere, how are we supposed to know that law enforcement is doing what it’s supposed to do in order to solve these crimes or prevent these crimes.”

With information removed from this report, we went to management to see what they knew. They did not have a comment on the information remaining private.

Currently, JSO allows you to search for crime in your area for things like homicides, assault, and burglary. Addresses that victims could potentially choose to erase and take off the map as a result of Marys’s Law.

While Peterson argues some information should be released to the public, Tracy argues the details should be kept private.

"I think it should be a family thing. That’s the way it should be, I mean it should just be a death and that’s all and no more," Tracy said.

First Coast News asked for the communities input, over 70 people responded. Nearly 75 percent agreed the information should remain private.