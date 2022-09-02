Breaking: Manhunt underway after man hopped fence into Naval Air Station Jacksonville following nearby crash, officials say

All personnel living aboard the station are asked to remain in their homes and stay clear of Perimeter Road to Swan Road due to police activity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man near Naval Air Station Jacksonville after he crashed his vehicle nearby and then jumped the fence onto the base.

NAS Jax officials say the incident happened at approximately 10 a.m.

They say an unknown man crashed his vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard and Collins Road near NAS Jacksonville.

He then jumped the fence onto the station, officials say.

The NAS Jacksonville Security Department, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, are currently searching for the man.

All personnel living aboard the station are asked to remain in their homes and stay clear of Perimeter Road to Swan Road due to police activity.