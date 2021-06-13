Man wounded in shooting near Downtown Jacksonville

At 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Van Buren Street after reports of a shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting near Downtown Jacksonville.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

Investigators believe the shooting is isolated. There is no one in custody at this time.

Investigators are talking to witnesses to gather more information on the shooting, JSO said.