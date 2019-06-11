MACCLENNY, Fla. — A man and a woman were arrested in Macclenny Monday during a reported drug bust that happened just yards away from a daycare and an elementary school.

Jerry Stafford was confronted by detectives and a SWAT team with the Baker County Sheriff's Office at his home on Tom Wilkerson Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The home is about 459 feet away from the Children's Elite Preschool, which is in front of Macclenny Elementary School on County Road 23B.

Deputies said Stafford and several other people inside the home had been selling narcotics out of the house for several months.

Stafford was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a nuisance house used for selling narcotics.

A firearm and ammunition belonging to Stafford were seized during a search of the home, according to deputies.

Kelly Prowant was also arrested at the scene after methamphetamine and drug equipment were also reportedly found inside a bedroom of the home officers said she admitted to recently living in.