A nan who went by the nickname of "Dr. Love" has been arrested and charged with the sexual molestation of child.

Thomas Carswell, 62, was charged with sexual battery on a victim younger than 12 on Friday after the victim told a mental health professional about the abuse.

'Dr. Love' was transported to the Police Memorial Building for an interview and subsequently arrested.

He is not eligible for bond and his next court date will be Feb. 19.

