EASTLAKE, Ohio — The man arrested last month after allegedly assaulting a teen molesting a 5-year-old boy has died, according to several media reports.

Rick Adams died Monday night, according to Cleveland19.com and Fox8.com.

Adams, 20, was initially arrested March 21 after assaulting a 17-year-old boy. A report states Adams walked in on a 17-year-old boy molesting a 5-year-old. Adams then assaulted the teen, who is facing a rape charge.

Before his death, Adams was charged with assault.

Adams also posted a video on Facebook after the assault. The video showed the battered teen covered in blood and being questioned about the sexual assault.

The Eastlake police chief told Cleveland19 that Adams’ cause of death is still under investigation, with early signs pointing toward a drug overdose.

