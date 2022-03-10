Man who shot Jacksonville cop, jumped to his death off Dames Point Bridge identified

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the man, whose body was recovered from the St. Johns River, has been identified as 37-year-old Charlie Brown.

The man who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says ambushed and shot a police officer, hitting him once in the back, has been identified as 37-year-old Charlie Brown.

The officer was wearing a Kevlar vest, which may have saved his life.

The shooting took place in the 4100 block of Middleburg Road late Sunday night. Police say that Brown drove away, still firing at officers.

He led officers on a chase for 30 miles, according to JSO. He crashed his car on the Dames Point Bridge and got out of the car, jumping into the St. Johns River.

JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said that police were able to see Brown swimming, then he disappeared.