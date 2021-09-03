Police searching for man who reportedly pushed woman, stole purse from shopping cart in Jacksonville

Police say the vehicle has gold lettering on the two rear side windows as well as the back window.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to have been involved in a robbery.

On Aug. 24, JSO says patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Philips Highway in reference to a robbery. Police say the pictured person approached the victim while she was loading her groceries and pushed her to the pavement.

He then reportedly snatched the victim’s purse from a shopping cart and drove away in the vehicle below.

Police say the vehicle has gold lettering on the two rear side windows as well as the back window.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS