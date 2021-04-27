Man who reportedly hit, killed Jacksonville bartender withdraws motion for reduced bond

Documents suggest that Davis fled the scene and camped out in the woods overnight before turning himself in the next day. He wanted his bond reduced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The legal team for the man accused of crashing into a Jacksonville bartender on her way home from work and leaving her for dead has withdrawn a motion for reduced bond.

Jonathan L. Davis, 38, was charged in connection to the death of Cassidy Mongeon, 23, who was reportedly killed after a head-on crash in the early morning hours of April 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Documents suggest that Davis fled the scene and camped out in the woods overnight before turning himself in the next day.

He was charged with hit and run and also given a non-moving traffic violation for his license plate not being secured. His total bond was $75,755 according to court records and he would later file a motion to reduce his bond amount.

But, the community rallied to keep Davis behind bars. Family, friends and Mongeon's employer, Tabula Rasa, called on State Attorney Hector Fernando to demand no reduction of bail for Davis.

Advocates say in 20 years, Davis has been cited 39 times and had four open cases pending when Mongeon was killed.

According to a document obtained by First Coast News, the motion to reduce bail was withdrawn on Friday.

The bond hearing for Davis' original motion was scheduled for April 28. Now, his next day in court will be May 24. He remains in jail.

On Tuesday, there will be a candle-lit vigil for Cassidy at sundown at the courthouse.

Background:

Mongeon was a bartender at Tabula Rasa Brewing in Jacksonville. She was headed home from her shift when a GMC Yukon crossed over the center line and collided with her eastbound Toyota Tacoma at about 12:20 a.m., according to FHP.

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

"Cassidy’s parents were informed of the accident and drove from Tallahassee to the hospital in Orange Park," says Denise Tanton in a blog post. "Her mom and dad and Chris held her hand as life support machines were turned off somewhere around 2 p.m.... 14 hours and she was gone."