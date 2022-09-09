Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights

In 2020 police accused 43-year-old Travis Roe and his brothers of beating a man to death. Roe later plead guilty but is still awaiting sentencing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line.

Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he was taken into custody in relation to the murder. He has since pleaded guilty.

Video captured of his arrest shows Roe being stopped by the Clay County swat team while arriving at his mother’s apartment in Keystone Heights, Florida.

Roe’s attorney Nichelle Womble say officers used an illegal pit maneuver, striking roe’s car without any warning.

In the video, Roe can be seen getting out of his car with his hands up when deputies approach him with guns in their hands.

“Prior to the pit maneuver, Mr. Roe did not know they were police officers. The officers were following him in unmarked vehicles," said Womble. "So as you can imagine our client was not sure who these individuals were. He just knew someone was chasing him but once they realized they were officers he complied."

It appears in the video the deputy hit him causing Roe to fall on the ground and then another deputy appears to repeatedly hit Roe.

According to the lawsuit, Roe suffered multiple injuries due to the attack by the officers and was denied medical attention.

“Under the constitution you are free from excessive force," said Womble. "You are free to feel safe and unfortunately those rights were taken away from our client by these police officers who are under oath to protect and serve, and they did not do that."

The lawsuit also states that roe was not armed, and no gun was found on him and that roe feared that officers would not stop hurting him until he was dead.

Womble says the officers need to be held accountable for what they did.