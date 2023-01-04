JSO looking for man who officers say jumped over counter, forcibly robbed business

Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery last month near Girvin Road.

Police say on Dec.14, police responded to a robbery in the 12700 block of Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the suspect pictured below jumped over a counter and forcibly grabbed money from an employee before leaving the business on foot.

Witnesses advised the suspect spoke with a thick accent, police say.

"Efforts to identify the suspect have not been successful, and we are seeking the assistance of the community," said JSO in a news release.

If you know who the pictured suspect is, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.