Man who lied about his name, age during arrest sentenced to 60 years in prison

Yery Noel Medina Ulloa plead guilty to second degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar. He was sentenced in Duval County Court on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was sentenced to 60 years in prison as part of a plea deal on Friday morning. He plead guilty to second degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar.

Ulloa listened to victim impact statements from family and loved ones of Cuellar before Judge Mark Borello sentenced him. In addition to the 60 year sentence for second degree murder, Ulloa also received five years for tampering with evidence. The sentences will run concurrently.

Ulloa was arrested on Oct. 13 for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 1200 block of Homard Place in the Atlantic Boulevard Estates area on Oct. 6 for reports of a man covered in blood walking along the roadway, then entering the woods.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and found the man a short time later. Witnesses told officers where the man was first seen walking, and police responded to the 10000 block of Lone Star Road, where they found a trail of blood in the driveway and the front door partially open, according to an arrest report.

The officers entered the home for a wellness check and found a man in his 40s dead on the floor of the living room, the report says.

Another witness responded to the scene and told detectives he had received a call from Medina Ulloa stating that he killed the victim because he "hit him," the report says. The witness asked Medina Ulloa to text him because of a poor cellphone connection, and Medina Ulloa sent the witness a text stating he had "killed Uncle Francisco," according to the report.

The report identifies the victim as 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar.

Police conducted a search warrant on the victim's home and found video surveillance of the living room area showing Medina Ulloa "stabbing the victim numerous times and repeatedly hitting him with a chair," the report says. Police searched the woods near where Medina Ulloa was found and discovered a knife with what appeared to be blood on it, according to the report.