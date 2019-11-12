JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach police say a man who drove a golf cart into Mango's Beach Bar faces charges of DUI, careless driving, property damage and personal injury.

William Delmar Halford, 45, was arrested at the bar just before midnight on Sunday. A police report said he told police he was trying to back up the golf cart, but it was in drive and he went forward instead.

Three people were slightly hurt.

The report said Halford smelled strongly of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

A black golf cart plowed into Mango's Beach Bar and the driver is charged with DUI.

Snapchat