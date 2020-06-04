ST. MARYS, Ga. — Police in St. Marys are searching for a man accused on drug charges, driving with a suspended license and violating probation.

The St. Marys Police Department posted a picture of Lionel R. Roche on its Facebook page. The post says Roche has numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest from the St. Marys Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff's Office, and is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for state probation violation.

The post says "This is Lionel R. Roche. Lionel has been a bad boy. Lionel does not like to talk with the police. See Lionel run. See Lionel run into the woods. Lionel runs fast, especially when being chased by the police. See Lionel with methamphetamine. See Lionel with cocaine. See Lionel with marijuana. See Lionel with a gun. Lionel likes to drive cars, but he has a suspended license. If you see Lionel, do not approach him."

The police department wrote "Lionel needs to go to jail" in the Facebook post.

The post goes on to say there is no reward for information leading to Lionel's arrest, "except the deep satisfaction that you are doing a good thing and getting this guy off the streets."

If you know where Roche is, you are asked to call 911.

"And don't let Lionel borrow your car," the post says.

The post concludes "All suspects are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law."

