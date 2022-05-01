Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting at Southside apartment complex

Police say Corey Malcome Simms Jr. may have information about the shooting. He is also wanted for driving with a suspended license.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they believe is connected to last week's deadly shooting at a Southside apartment complex.

Officers initially responded to a report of a traffic crash at Ciel Luxury Apartments on Skyway Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying outside a car in the parking lot. Police said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot.

While officers continue to investigate, JSO says they are searching for Corey Malcome Simms Jr., who is believed to have information regarding this incident. Police say he is also wanted for driving with a suspended license.

Simms was last seen driving a 2007 Pontiac G6, 4 door, Gold in color, with a Florida tag of “5446VN” attached.