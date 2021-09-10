Man wanted on charges in Jacksonville arrested in Flagler County

Steven Walker Tran had an active warrant for his arrest from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man wanted in Jacksonville on aggravated assault charges has been arrested in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Walker Tran would arrive at the Olive Garden located at 5294 E. State Road 100 in Palm Coast on Thursday.

Deputies say Tran had an active warrant for his arrest from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When Tran arrived at the Olive Garden he began to park his vehicle when an FCSO marked patrol vehicle blocked him in to prevent him from fleeing the scene.

A felony stop was conducted and Tran was arrested. Deputies say Tran was wanted by JSO for an altercation that occurred in Jacksonville in January 2021.

Tran and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when he reportedly pulled out a gun and held it to the victim’s head. Tran stated he was going to shoot the victim and then fled the residence, according to authorities.

“The investigative work, in this case, was phenomenal,” Sheriff Staly said. “Deputies executed a well-planned strategy to safely apprehend a dangerous criminal. I’m proud of how our team handled this situation and that they were able to safely secure him without anyone being injured. He is now in jail where he belongs. This is just another reminder to criminals to stop coming to Flagler County because you can run from other jurisdictions, but you can’t hide here!”

Tran was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $50,003 bond.