Police: Person wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies in Jacksonville

Police say this individual entered a business and demanded money from the register while displaying a handgun.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person who is believed to have been involved in multiple armed robberies.

Police say during the months of May and June, the individual pictured below has been involved in crimes where they entered a business and demanded money from the register while displaying a handgun.

The suspect is described as approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build and dark complexion.

First Coast News has reached out to JSO to ask where these crimes occurred and if there is any other information available.

Anyone having information regarding the identity of the person pictured below is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

