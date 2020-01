Police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with a string of auto burglaries that took place in the San Marco area.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kaquan Dentri Morris as the suspect in a series of auto burglaries that took place on Jan. 6.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Kaquan Dentri Morris in connection with a string of auto burglaries that took place in the San Marco area Jan. 6.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office