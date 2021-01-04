Police asking for help finding man wanted in connection to Jacksonville home burglary

Police say a warrant has been obtained for Rodriqus Singletary, 38.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a man believed to have been involved in a home burglary in the Grand Park area earlier this year.

Police say a warrant has been obtained for Rodriqus Singletary, 38, for burglary.

According to JSO, this is in reference to a burglary to a residence in the area of 3300 Canal Street North on February 22.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Rodriqus Singletary is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.