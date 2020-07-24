x
Male walks to hospital after being shot New Town-Westside area

Police say the incident happened at Myrtle Avenue and Kings Road around 8 p.m.
Police lights (Stock photo)

A male is recovering in the hospital Thursday night after he was reportedly shot in the New Town-Westside area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened at Myrtle Avenue and Kings Road around 8 p.m.

The male who was shot walked to the hospital, police said. He has non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, detectives are questioning the victim. They do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.