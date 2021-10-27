Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound to abdomen after Northside shooting

JSO said officers were notified that a male victim had walked into a hospital with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen around 11:45 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after being shot in the stomach on Jacksonville's Northside late Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were notified that a male victim had walked into a hospital with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen around 11:45 p.m. Officers discovered the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Carvill Avenue.

Police do not have any suspect information available at this time. Violent Crimes Unit detectives are handling the investigation, JSO said.

The victim is in non-life-threatening condition, according to police. He was reportedly shot in a residence. Police did not know who took the man to the hospital.