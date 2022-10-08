Jacksonville man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says

Clay County man charged in fatal car crash hopes to bond out of jail. His driving history includes more than 40 tickets for reckless driving and DUI.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man with charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery April car crash poses no threat to the community, according to a new court filing.

Clifford Ringer is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who ultimately died from burns sustained in the crash after undergoing 27 surgeries and progressive amputations.

As First Coast News has reported, Ringer has received more than 40 tickets over three decades for charges ranging from reckless driving to DUI -- often while his license was suspended.

A new motion filed by Ringer’s attorney asks the judge to reduce his $260,000 bond because he can't afford it. The motion notes that bond is not intended to punish someone who has not been convicted and notes that there is already a pretrial release condition attached to his bond of "no driving."

"Mr. Ringer’s release poses no threat of danger to the community," the motion says, "especially in light of the added pretrial release condition that he not drive."