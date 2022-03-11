Man attempts to rob Jacksonville bank, flees when teller alerts manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man they said tried to rob Wells Fargo in the 4200 block Blanding Blvd. Thursday afternoon. Police said the man entered the bank at about 12:38 p.m., waited in line, and when it was his turn he approached the teller and handed her a note demanding money.
"The teller was able to close her teller drawer and hit the panic button," a JSO news release stated. "The teller was able to obtain the manager's attention and within moments the suspect fled the business."