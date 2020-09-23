Man tells police he doesn't know how he was shot in Southwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after he told police he did not know how he was shot in Southwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called to the 4900 block of Brannon Avenue for a reported shooting on the street outside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, and that's when he told them he didn't know how he was shot, JSO said. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews took the victim to a local area hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding immediate danger to the community, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by JSO's Violent Crimes Unit detectives.

"Investigators will be looking into the details of what occurred," police said. "I would say (the victim) was uncooperative at this time."