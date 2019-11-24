A man took himself to the hospital after being shot Sunday morning on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said around 3 a.m. an off duty officer working in a local hospital noticed a man walk in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man told police that he was shot during a shooting that occurred in the area of Lane and San Juan Avenues.

Police went to the area and were unable to locate a crime scene or identify any possible suspects.

JSO's Aggravated Battery detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.