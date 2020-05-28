Man taken to hospital after shots fired in Arlington Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots rang out in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Wednesday night.
JSO said officers were dispatched at 9:45 p.m to the 3100 block of Justina Road regarding reports of a person shot. JSO said an investigation revealed two men were walking north on Justina Road when they heard multiple gunshots and took off running.
One man was grazed by a bullet on his forearm and taken to a local hospital, according to police. Two parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
JSO said it is working to identify possible suspects.
If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.