Man suspected of armed robbery shot 8 times by store clerk in South Georgia

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man suspected of armed robbery was shot eight times by a convenience store clerk in South Georgia on Friday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 6125 SR-100 East in reference to a commercial robbery.

An employee of the gas station told police that a man entered the store and demanded money in the register. The man alluded to having a firearm during the robbery but never brandished the weapon, police say.

The man reportedly left the store with approximately $90 in cash and other miscellaneous items.

Using investigative means, deputies determined the man had gotten onto I-95 NB. The vehicle was located by the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office and pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on I-95 through the various counties until it reached the Florida/Georgia line.

Once in Georgia, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over pursuit of the suspect. Deputies say the vehicle later came to a stop and the man ran into a nearby convenience store and demanded the clerk’s car keys.

Deputies say he took the clerk’s vehicle and started to flee but ended up crashing the vehicle through the front of the convenience store.

FCSO says the man then exited the vehicle and chased the clerk and a customer through the store and a struggle ensued. The clerk, who was now armed, shot the man approximately eight times according to Georgia authorities.

He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for his injuries.

Deputies later identified the alleged robbery suspect as Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan. He is currently in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing with several law enforcement agencies involved including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.