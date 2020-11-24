Man in life-threatening condition after Moncrief shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place Monday night in the Moncrief area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to 4302 Moncrief Road West to the Mega Supermarket in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.



JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.