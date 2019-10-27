The Orange Park Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who reportedly stole several bottles of alcohol from a liquor store in Orange Park Saturday night.

Police released this photo taken from surveillance video. The man in the photo reportedly stole several bottles of liquor from Ice Ball Liquor at 724 Kingsley Ave.

The man pictured on the left is sought after reportedly stealing several bottles of liquor from a liquor store in Orange Park Saturday night.

OPD

He is believed to have left in a red SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, police say.

If you know who this man is, you're asked to call Orange Park police at 904-264-5555.