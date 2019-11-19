The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says two men are in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase while driving their grandmother's Buick.

On Monday at 1:10 p.m. deputies responded to the area of US 1 in reference to a stolen vehicle. A woman told deputies her grandson, Franklin Crawley, 37, had stolen her car.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the vehicle and followed it without sirens and was relaying the direction of travel to Flagler deputies.

Flagler deputies said they later located the vehicle traveling north on US 1, where it accelerated and began driving recklessly. They say the stolen car continued north on US 1 and then west on Sawgrass Road where deputies attempted to deploy stop sticks, which Crawley swerved around.

Deputies then positioned a patrol vehicle with emergency lights in the roadway to try to block the car but said Crawley passed in the grass shoulder, nearly crashing into deputies on scene.

Eventually, deputies said, they were able to disable the stolen vehicle’s tires. They said Crawley lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median on US Highway 1 and Whiteview Parkway.

Crawley and his passenger, Christian Grasso, 37, ran from the car on foot and into a residence on Wood Ash Lane, deputies said.

Deputies said they surrounded the residence and located Grasso attempting to hide in a construction trailer located on the property and Crawley in the garage drinking a Coca-Cola.

The homeowner told investigators they did not know Crawley or Grasso and wished to press charges.

Crawley is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, burglary, petit theft and resisting an officer without violence. He is being held on a $13,250 bond.

Grasso is charged with resisting an officer without violence and burglary. He is being held on a $3,000 bond.

