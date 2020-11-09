Man stabbed multiple times in chest at Downtown Shell gas station

When officers arrived, one of the men involved stabbed another man in the chest several times, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is battling for his life after he was stabbed multiple times in the chest at the Shell gas station in Downtown Jacksonville Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they got a call about an altercation at the gas station, located at 715 N. Main St., around 4:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO is now looking for two suspects who remain at large.