JSO: Man stabbed multiple times during robbery near Downtown Jacksonville

A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery early Sunday morning near Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
At about 1:55 a.m., officers responded to an assault call in the 600 block of West Union Street, JSO said.
According to police, when they arrived, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The man told officers he was stabbed during a robbery.
First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.
The robbery is under investigation by JSO.
If anyone has information on the robbery, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.