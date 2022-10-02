JSO: Man stabbed multiple times during robbery near Downtown Jacksonville

The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 600 block of West Union Street. He is expected to be okay.

A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery early Sunday morning near Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 1:55 a.m., officers responded to an assault call in the 600 block of West Union Street, JSO said.

According to police, when they arrived, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The man told officers he was stabbed during a robbery.

First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

The robbery is under investigation by JSO.