JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was stabbed off of SR-100 near Keystone Heights Cemetery on Thursday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim and the person suspected in the stabbing know each other, law enforcement said.