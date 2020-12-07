Man stabbed in chest following altercation at Lakeshore apartment

Police believe that they have detained the individual involved and they are being interviewed. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers.

A man was stabbed in the chest Saturday following an altercation in the Lakeshore area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 10 p.m. they responded to an apartment located in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue after receiving 911 calls that a person had been stabbed.

At the scene, a man between the ages of 40 and 50 was found with a stab wound to the upper chest, police said.

Initial investigations show that the man was involved in an altercation of some sort with another person in the courtyard of the apartment building. That person approached the man and stabbed him in the chest, the sheriff's office said.