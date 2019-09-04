The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a man walked into the emergency room at UF Health with a gunshot wound stemming from a shooting incident on the Westside.

According to police, at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, an adult man walked into the emergency room of UF Health with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. JSO's preliminary investigation revealed the incident took place somewhere near the area of I-10 and Cassat Avenue but the victim was unable to provide details or any suspect information.

Police say that the circumstances around the incident are unknown and the case will be investigated by their Aggravated Battery Unit.

JSO says they do not believe that this was a road rage incident, and the man was not armed when he came into the hospital.

They are encouraging anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.