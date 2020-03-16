A man is expected to be OK after he was shot while riding his motorcycle near the Arlington Expressway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the shooting at Larkin Road and Arlington Road at 2:15 p.m. Once at the scene, JSO said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim said he was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Arlington Expressway Service Road when he heard popping sounds and something hitting his motorcycle. That's when the victim said his arm gave out and he fell from his motorcycle. He told police he never saw the suspects and initially didn't even realize he'd been shot. The victim said he did not have an altercation with anyone before the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark gray Cadillac with several male occupants pull up beside the victim. They said at least one passenger pointed a gun out of the window and fired several shots at the victim. The Cadillac then fled on Larkin Road, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS.