Police are investigating Sunday after a man sustained several gunshot wounds while inside of a vehicle on Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:12 a.m., officers responded to Interstate-295 southbound and Old St. Augustine Road after receiving reports of shots fired.

At the scene, police found a man inside a vehicle with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. JSO's Aggravated Battery unit is investigating the incident.