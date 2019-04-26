A man was shot while driving his vehicle near Northwest Jacksonville Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they got a call about a shooting around 9:55 p.m. at 9339 Norfolk Blvd. at the Pic N Play Food Mart. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, JSO discovered that the man was shot through the driver's side window of his vehicle while he was driving. He couldn't provide any suspect information, police said.

No other information was released.

Police encourage anyone who may have information about this incident to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.