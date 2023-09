The victim will recover, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 20's was shot in the upper torso Monday afternoon in the 3000 block of 4th Street Circle, police said.

The shooter was in a relationship with the victim, according to JSO.

The suspect "confronted the victim about their relationship while displaying a handgun." During the confrontation, they shot the man "without provocation."

The victim will recover, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody.