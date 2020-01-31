A man was shot three times following a shooting that took place on Jacksonville's Northside Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at 2700 Aldersgate Road, near Alta Drive, around 12:25 p.m.

JSO says a vehicle was driving along Alta Drive when a second car pulled alongside and starting shooting. The man was struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

Alta Drive is closed from Faye to New Berlin Road in both directions.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.