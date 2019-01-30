JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Inn off Philips Highway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

JSO responded to the the hotel around 4:45 after reports of a man shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim on the ground next to a vehicle in the rear parking lot. He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

JSO says investigation ongoing into who else was involved in the shooting. They say it appears some type of altercation took place just prior.

A witness reportedly told police they saw a man with a black hoodie running from the scene.