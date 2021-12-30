Man shot on Jacksonville's Westside expected to be OK, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Chimney Lakes area on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday night.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says patrol officers responded to the 8500 block of Cross Timbers Drive W around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, police say they located an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound which was non-life-threatening.
There is no danger to the community at this time, JSO says.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS, or you can email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org