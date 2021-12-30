Man shot on Jacksonville's Westside expected to be OK, police say

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Chimney Lakes area on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says patrol officers responded to the 8500 block of Cross Timbers Drive W around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, police say they located an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound which was non-life-threatening.

There is no danger to the community at this time, JSO says.