The man was shot in the lower extremities during a fight, and his injuries are not fatal, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds.

The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him, police said.

He was shot nonfatally in his "lower extremities," police said.

Officers were able to find a scene on Franklin street, JSO said.